Denis Suarez set for Espanyol switch

Celta Vigo midfielder Denis Suarez will complete a transfer to Espanyol in the coming days.

Suarez has been linked with a move away from his native Galicia, following a breakdown in his relationship with the club, and he is yet to feature for them this season.

Despite interest from elsewhere in La Liga, Suarez has opted to move to Catalonia, as his nomadic tour of Spanish clubs continue.

The 29-year-old has struggled to settle at any team in his inconsistent career with spells at Manchester City, Barcelona, Villarreal, Sevilla and Arsenal, before returning to Celta in 2019.

As per reports from Mundo Deportivo, a €250,000 fee has been agreed between the two clubs, with Suarez ready to terminate his current contract, without a pay off, to complete an exit.

Suarez will be the second winter signing at the RCDE Stadium, as Diego Martinez looks to plot a path away from the relegation zone, with Cesar Montes already arriving from Monterrey.