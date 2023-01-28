Carlo Ancelotti ends Everton speculation on his son Davide

Real Madrid boss Carlo Ancelotti has moved to end speculation over his son taking charge at Everton.

Davide Ancelotti was on of the names linked with replacing Frank Lampard at Goodison Park following the former England international’s dismissal last week.

However, the speculation did not amount to a concrete offer for Ancelotti Jr, having worked alongside his father during his own time on Merseyside.

Veteran Argentinian coach Marcelo Bielsa was initially linked with the job but former Burnley head coach Sean Dyche now looks set to take the over the reins with the Toffees.

Ancelotti was asked about the rumours connecting his son with a switch from first team coaching to management and he insisted the move will not come just yet.

“Davide wants to be a first-team coach and one day it will happen, but not now,” as per reports from Mundo Deportivo.

“We’re very good here, he’s fine, and the day I stop coaching, or he wants to leave, he can do so without a problem.

“He has to do what is right for his career and he will do it because he has the capacity to.

“At the moment we’re very good here and we want to finish our job. It’s not done yet.”

Ancelotti Jr has followed his father footsteps into coaching, after being forced to retire early in his playing career due to injury, with roles alongside him at Paris Saint-Germain, Napoli, Everton and Los Blancos.