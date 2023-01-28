Atletico Madrid interested in Premier League-linked €17m forward

Atletico Madrid are still interested in adding another attacking player to their squad in the final days of the January transfer window, despite having already signed Memphis Depay from Barcelona.

Both Matheus Cunha and Joao Felix left Los Rojiblancos in the earlier stages of the window, and Diego Simeone wants to make sure that both are replaced for the second half of the season. Atleti still fourth in La Liga, and will be hopeful of staying in the Champions League places come June.

One possible incoming is Real Mallorca’s exciting forward Kang-in Lee. The 21-year-old has started to show the potential that he promised at Valencia, and has performed well at the Balearic club this season. Atleti like him, and are considering a move in the coming days, according to MD.

Atleti are likely to face competition from Aston Villa and Newcastle United for the South Korean international, but Los Bermellones will hold out for the player’s release clause, which is €17m.