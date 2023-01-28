Atletico Madrid defender given four match ban by FIFA

The World Cup group stage match between Ghana and Uruguay was a highly emotional affair. Both teams could have qualified for the knockout stages if circumstances had gone their way, but both were ultimately knocked out by South Korea, who defeated Portugal to progress instead.

Uruguay won the match 2-0, but would have gone through to the last 16 had they won by three or more. In the dying stages of the game against Ghana, Edinson Cavani appeared to be fouled in the box, but referee Daniel Siebert refused to award a penalty.

This infuriated the Uruguayan squad, who went ballistic at Siebert once the full time whistle was blown. Several players confronted the referee, including Atletico Madrid’s Jose Maria Gimenez, who was booked in the aftermath of the game by Siebert.

In the days after, FIFA announced that they would be opening proceedings against Uruguay and some of its players following the incidents, and the world football governing body have now returned their punishments.

Gimenez has been given a four-match ban for his involvement in the altercation with Siebert. Luckily for Atletico Madrid, the punishment will only apply internationally, meaning that he is free to play for Los Rojiblancos.

Valencia striker Edinson Cavani, who was pictured pushing over a VAR monitor following the match, has been given a one-match ban by FIFA.