Xavi concerned by La Liga suspension tightrope ahead of Girona trip

Barcelona boss Xavi has confirmed he will rest players for their La Liga trip to Girona due to suspension risks.

La Blaugrana make the short trip across Catalonia to take on their neighbours tomorrow as they bid to extend their lead at the top of the La Liga table.

However, as the 2022/23 season edges towards its second half, Xavi has admitted he is concerned by the prospect of losing key players to bans.

Ahead of this weekend, Sergio Busquets, Ronald Araujo, Ferran Torres and Ousmane Dembele are all one league caution away from incurring a one match ban.

Torres is already serving a suspension, following his red card against Atletico Madrid earlier this month, and Xavi wants to guard against further disciplinary absentees.

“Tomorrow, we will make some changes, as we have three of four players about to be sanctioned,” as per reports from Marca.

“These are important players, and we have to prepare, as we need them all.”

Barcelona face a busy run of games in February, with league clashes against Real Betis, Sevilla and Villarreal, ahead of facing Manchester United in the Europa League.