WATCH: Enraged Valencia fans gather outside Mestalla to protest – ‘this is s***’

Valencia fans have once again been left questioning where exactly their club is going after a limp defeat to Athletic Club in the Copa del Rey quarter-finals, exiting the competition 3-1.

Los Che did not achieve a single shot in the first half, only managing to get on the scoresheet via an Oscar de Marcos own goal. Iker Muniain had given Athletic the lead, Nico Williams returned that lead on the stroke of half-time and Mikel Vesga’s penalty midway through the second period sealed the match. It was revenge for last season’s semi-final, when Valencia knocked out Los Leones.

However Valencia fans were more concerned on a macro level, with hundreds gathering outside Mestalla to protest against owner Peter Lim and Meriton Holdings spontaneously.

‘This is s***’ sang the infuriated masses outside of the ground after the match.

‘Valencia are us’ and ‘We’ve had it up to our balls’ were other songs that filled the streets outside.

Things also threatened to turn nasty, as some fans waited for the players outside the ground. Here USMNT star Yunus Musah can been seen exiting the stadium, pursued by people in the street who were hitting his car.

Once again the toxic atmosphere around the club is on the rise. Protest group Libertad VCF [Freedom VCF] released a statement saying they would be protesting at their next home game, something for the whole world to see, saying that ‘We are not going to let Peter Lim assassinate Valencia‘.

Peter Lim, an associate of Gary Neville, took over the club in 2014, but has since seen Los Che descend into a midtable side from Champions League regulars. The new Mestalla stadium also remains half built, while fans have frequently been disenfranchised from the club too.

