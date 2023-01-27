Valencia negotiating for late signing of Atletico Madrid midfielder

Valencia have been in desperate need of a midfielder, at least according to Gennaro Gattuso, and it appears they will pursue Spanish international Saul Niguez before the end of the transfer window.

The Atletico Madrid midfielder is not in Diego Simeone’s plans, and hasn’t been since he left on loan for Chelsea two summers ago. This season Saul has made 21 appearances, but those add up to just 835 minutes and one assist. Completing just one 90 minutes, he has made 10 starts, as Simeone used him in a utility role.

Valencia are keen on bringing him in on an 18-month loan, as per Relevo. Any deal will be something of a struggle, as Valencia cannot come close to paying his wages for that period of time. The pair will try to thrash out a deal and percentage that works for both parties.

Valencia want to appease a frustrated Gattuso, who has been asking for a midfielder for the past month, and distract the furious fans from what looks like it will be another mediocre season.

With Los Che struggling in 12th and already out of the Copa del Rey, it looks as if thy might end up having a worse season than last time out.

