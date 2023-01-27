Sevilla have two strikers in mind should Youssef En-Nesyri leave

Sevilla will be doing all they can to improve their squad before the end of the window, as they seek to guide themselves safely away from the relegation battle.

They recently pulled the plug on the signing of Jeff Reine-Adelaide due to concerns over his injury history, leaving manager Jorge Sampaoli without one of his key requests.

According to Fichajes, Sampaoli’s other major desire is to get a forward in before the end of the window. That will depend on Youssef En-Nesyri though. Sporting Director Monchi would happily move the Moroccan forward on, but En-Nesyri is determined to stay.

In the event he does find a new home, Sevilla have two options which they are ready to pull the trigger on. One is Bayern Munich forward Eric-Maxim Choupo-Moting, which seems tricky, and the other is Lille forward Timothy Weah.

The latter is mentioned as the top target, although it would seem a strange move if what they are pursuing is goals. Weah has never managed more than four goals in a season.