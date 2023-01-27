Rio Ferdinand makes Barcelona transfer point over Martin Odegaard

Arsenal captain Martin Odegaard could be tempted by a future move to Barcelona according to former England star Rio Ferdinand.

Ferdinand was full of praise for Norwegian star Odegaard and his spearheading of Arsenal’s Premier League title challenge this season.

The former Real Madrid schemer has been pivotal for Mikel Arteta’s side in 2022/23 with eight goals and five Premier League assists from midfield.

Ferdinand claimed Odegaard is been his pick for Premier League Player of the Season so far, as part of an impressive career turnaround, after struggling to make an impact with Los Blancos.

However, despite his importance to Arsenal, Ferdinand claimed Odegaard will still be a transfer target for other major European teams in the coming years, and Barcelona could be an option.

“I’d say right now, he’s probably my player of the year,” Ferdinand stated in his Vibe with Five podcast, as reported via The Metro.

“If Haaland eases up with the goals, and Arsenal win the league, and Odegaard continues, he’s my player of the year.

“The only place he goes is somewhere like Barca. If they come in, it’s a different conversation.”

Ferdinand’s comments will not be welcomed by Arsenal fans, but with Odegaard contracted to the North London giants until 2025, they have no immediate concerns over his future plans.