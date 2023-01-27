Revealed: How much room Barcelona have in their salary limit

Barcelona have made it clear they are highly unlikely to move for anyone in the January transfer window from the start. Not due to a lack of funds, rather they cannot accommodate much in their salary limit.

Gavi and Ronald Araujo have signed new deals with the club, keeping them in Barcelona until 2026, but both remain on their Barca Atletic contracts. That is despite the fact Araujo’s deal was signed over six months ago. The reason being is the tight margin to the salary limit, which may even lead to drastic measures in order to get those contracts over the line.

Even with the departure of Memphis Depay, for a reported €3-4m, their room for manoeuvre is still close to zero. Sport have reported that if Barcelona do want to sign anyone before the window closes, it will have to be a for a salary of less than €3m.

Any fees are off the table, meaning it would have to be a loan deal or a free deal in order to tempt the Blaugrana – a cheap one at that. The Catalan daily go on to say that those limitations have so far ruled out anyone of interest.

The door is not entirely closed though either. Last season Dani Alves and Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang both arrived on minimal deals until the end of the season in order to facilitate moves.