Real Sociedad confirm Martin Zubimendi price to Arsenal

Real Sociedad will not budge on their transfer stance over midfield star Martin Zubimendi despite interest from Arsenal.

The 23-year-old ended speculation on an immediate move away from San Sebastian in January, with Barcelona also linked with a bid, by signing a contract extension at the Estadio Anoeta.

Zubimendi has developed into one of the top defensive midfielders in La Liga, with La Real keen to retain him at the club, with a renewal agreed until 2027.

Gunners boss Mikel Arteta is planning a squad overhaul at the Emirates Stadium in the coming months as he plots a title charge in 2023.

However, despite rumours of a late offer in the winter transfer window, La Real will not let him leave this month, and will only consider a summer sale in certain circumstances.

As per reports from The Times, Arsenal will not be able to reach a deal, unless they pay the full €60m release clause in Zubimendi’s new contract, as La Real hold firm.