‘It’s difficult to understand’ – Carlo Ancelotti exasperated by Real Madrid problem

Real Madrid managed to overturn a 1-0 deficit in typical Real Madrid fashion in the Madrid derby, knocking out Atletico and making their way to the Copa del Rey semi-finals. There is a distinct sense that Carlo Ancelotti is fed up of having to go the long way round to victories though.

Los Blancos struggled in the first half and were opened up by a lovely Atleti move, converted by Morata. The game changed in the second half though, as Real Madrid were able to get a foothold in the game. Ancelotti told Marca the bench was proving crucial.

“The commitment on the part of everyone and the bench is giving a lot, it is good to have players who can contribute. Today has been very competitive again, they have been better in the first half and I think that the second has been very good by Madrid. We were on track in extra time.”

Ferland Mendy hobbled off the pitch in the second half, with Eduardo Camavinga switching to left-back, while Dani Ceballos came on in midfield. Many credited that with the key to the match.

Ancelotti was also asked why there was such a vast difference between the two.

“I was very angry against Villarreal, but not today. I always trust that we have the resources to improve. The second half has been more of a mental change than one of strategy. They put in more energy. Later the changes have given us more quality. And also, it’s hard to understand how a team that plays so badly in the first half does so well in the second.”

His last line hints at a frustration. Real Madrid mate a virtue of their late shows last season, but mainly in the Champions League against the biggest sides.

This season Real Madrid have had to push themselves to the limit of matches even for some of the smaller ties. In their last six games, just two of them have seen Real Madrid score the opening goal and score in the first half.