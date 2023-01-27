Diego Simeone statement leaves question marks over Atletico Madrid future

Atletico Madrid have been through ups and downs under manager Diego Simeone, but never before has the Argentine been so heavily questioned. It is shaping up to be Atleti’s most disappointing season during his tenure.

Ahead of the season, there was talk that Los Colchoneros might be able to hang around in the title for some time, but with just one game to go until the midway point, they are 13 points behind leaders Barcelona, having played a game more.

“We are out of the Champions League and the Cup, we have the entire second round left to reach the goal,” summarised Diego Simeone after their defeat to Real Madrid in the Copa del Rey.

“Then at the end of the season we’ll look at what suits everyone best.”

This caused many pairs of ears to prick up, as Simeone appeared to bring into question his own future at the club without prompting. With Atleti exiting the Champions League group stages in last place for the first time in their history, El Cholo has come in for more heat than ever before. Marca carried his comments, as he again returned to the idea that he might leave at the end of the season.

“In my head I intend to work with joy and give my best from the day I arrived until the day I have to leave, that day that will surely come at some point.”

Were Simeone to leave, it would have a seismic impact at the Civitas Metropolitano. The Argentine has built Atletico in his image over the last 12 years, and brought about their most successful era ever. His departure would mean the end of an iconic run, managing to drag Atletico from inconsistent European finishers to two-time league winners.