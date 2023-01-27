Crucial Real Madrid defender relapses on injury as Liverpool tie is called into question

Real Madrid are bracing themselves for more bad news on the injury front, after David Alaba suffered a relapse of his muscle problem on Thursday.

Alaba had missed the last four matches through injury after picking up a thigh strain, spending around three weeks on his recovery.

Carlo Ancelotti had confirmed he would be back in the squad for the Madrid derby on Thursday night, but he was scrapped from the list late on. Marca now say that he has relapsed from his injury, and will undergo tests to determine how long he will be out.

If Alaba were to be out for a similar amount of time again, he would return just in time for their Champions League clash against Liverpool on the 21st of February. However he would be doing so after over six weeks without any football, representing a major risk.

In the short-term, it gives Ancelotti a headache for a crucial upcoming league match against Real Sociedad on Sunday, as well as potentially the first leg of the Copa del Rey semi-finals in the first week of February. Ferland Mendy also came off against Atletico Madrid, meaning only Nacho Fernandez, Eder Militao, Antonio Rudiger, Jesus Vallejo and Alvaro Odriozola remain as fit defenders.