Carlo Ancelotti drops hint on Dani Ceballos renewal at Real Madrid

Real Madrid might not have made any signings this January, but it might not be long until you read a ‘Ceballos is the signing’ headline in one of Madrid’s sports papers. The Andalusian midfielder has been amongst their best players since the turn of the year, having a crucial impact on several games.

It was his arrival against Atletico Madrid, combined with Eduardo Camavinga’s shift to left-back, that saw Real Madrid’s play step up a level, and ultimately go on to win the game. Even if Atletico Madrid felt he should not have been on the pitch.

Manager Carlo Ancelotti has always been very positive about Ceballos, once calling him the closest thing Real Madrid have to Luka Modric. Asked by Marca if he wanted Ceballos to continue with the club next season, Ancelotti had this to say.

“I won’t get involved in that, the club knows very well what I think.”

Ceballos is out of contract at the end of the season and his future remains unclear. Given Ancelotti continues to rely on him currently, it would be an odd thing to say if he wanted Ceballos to leave, thus it can be implied that he wants Ceballos to be given a new deal.

Coincidentally, or not, just hours later a report emerged from Relevo saying that Los Blancos had changed their mind on him, and were now willing to talk numbers after his recent performances.