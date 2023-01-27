Barcelona

Barcelona release 4th kit ahead of trip to Girona

Barcelona have released their fourth kit for the season, which will be their final strip of the campaign.

The Blaugrana returned to their traditional vertical stripes this season after a mismatch design last year for their home kit. Their away outfit is a beige-gold number, while the away kit pays homage to the cross of St. Jordi, patron saint of Barcelona, with the cross in Blaugrana colours on a grey background.

Continuing along the line of paying homage to the club’s stylistic routes, their fourth kit is once again a take on La Senyera, the Catalan national flag. Last season featured a splash design of the red stripes on a yellow background, in which Barcelona beat Real Madrid 4-0 at the Santiago Bernabeu.

This season the design shows a Senyera design across the chest, with perhaps the most significant change being the club crest, which is located in the middle.

It is expected that the shirt will receive its debut against Girona on Saturday, as Barcelona travel to Montilivi for an all-Catalan derby.

Tags Barcelona Catalonia Girona

