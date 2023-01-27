Barcelona planning first-team role for talented youngster next season

Barcelona will likely be unable to bring in a replacement for Memphis Depay this transfer window, after the Dutchman left for Atletico Madrid. With a paucity of salary limit left to commit to another forward, Xavi Hernandez will be relying on what he has currently.

The second half of the season is set to be packed and long, but it perhaps makes sense to avoid bringing in a player for essentially six months of utility. According to Sport, next season Abdessamed Ezzalzouli, more commonly known as Ez Abde, will become part of the first team.

The Moroccan winger broke into the team last season under Ronald Koeman, providing a raw if useful dribbler for Barcelona. With their abundance of forward this season, Abde left on loan for Osasuna.

Ez Abde is being schooled off the ball by Jagoba Arrasate at Osasuna. Per 90 minutes, he ranks in the top 1% in the position for tackles and blocks, as well as coming out best for not being beaten by dribbles.

Although he only has two assists and one goal in his 15 appearances, Abde has impressed often with his ability to beat a man and cause panic in opposition defences. That was especially evident in his winner against Sevilla in the Copa del Rey quarter-finals.

No doubt Abde is a little rough around the edges, but his talent is undeniable. Jagoba Arrasate will be giving him a good grounding at Osasuna and Barcelona should hopefully benefit from a rounded footballer with everything to prove on his return. Although Wolves have expressed an interest in him, Barcelona will not sell unless a major offer comes in.