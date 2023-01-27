Barcelona

Barcelona tie down La Masia starlet until 2025

Barcelona have moved to renew the contract of their latest La Masia prospect Angel Alarcon.

La Blaugrana are working on a string of contract deals for their rising stars in 2023 alongside ongoing attempts to register new deals for first team duo Ronald Araujo and Gavi.

Xavi has tipped Alarcon for a first team role in the coming months with the former Spanish international handing him a senior debut in the 5-0 Copa del Rey win at Ceuta earlier this month.

12 goals for the Barcelona Juvenil A side has boosted his profile in the club as Xavi looks to maintain the pathway for academy stars into the first team.

His new contract replaces the one expiring in June to 2025, with reports from Marca claiming it includes €400m release clause, for the 18-year-old.

Alarcon is expected to continue with the Barcelona B team in the short term in 2023 as they chase potential promotion into the Segunda Division.

