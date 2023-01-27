Barcelona €200m away from registering Gavi and Ronald Araujo

Barcelona remain unable to register the new contracts of Ronald Araujo and Gavi, but many expected that to be the minimum they could do after the exits of Gerard Pique and Memphis Depay. However it looks as if that target may evade the Blaugrana for some time yet.

The Blaugrana currently have a €3m gap in their salary limit for the season, but are unable to make any new signings as a result of the overall cost of their squad.

As per MD, the cost of Barcelona’s squad is currently at around €600m for the year, but their income in theory would only allow for them to have a limit of around €400m under the new La Liga rules.

This is a result of a rule that was voted into action in November at a La Liga conference that Barcelona only attended with a lawyer as a proxy. It prevents teams from exceeding certain cost limit for their squad.

It means that in theory, before they add any new players to their squad they must bridge that €200m gap between salary reductions, new sponsorship and transfer fees, before they can increase their salary cost. It looks like that figure will hang over Barcelona for the summer window too. If that is the case, it would effectively rule out Barcelona from signing any new deals or new players for the coming transfer windows, unless they were to have a fire-sale.

Should this be the case, Barcelona would face losing a number of players as their contracts expire, potentially including Gavi, Ronald Araujo and Sergio Busquets.