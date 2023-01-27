Barcelona

Barcelona confirm Marcos Alonso’s extension until 2024

Barcelona have confirmed Marcos Alonso will be staying at the club next season.

The 32-year-old joined La Blaugrana on a free transfer from Chelsea last summer following a prolonged transfer negotiation with the Premier League side.

However, due to Barcelona’s ongoing financial issues, the club were only able to ratify a one-year contract for the La Roja international, on his return to Spanish football.

Xavi has consistently stated his confidence in securing an extension for the veteran defender as the club hierarchy continue to try and balance the books.

The club have now updated fans over Alonso’s future, with the positive news of an extension until the end of the 2023/24 campaign, with a new buyout clause of €50m.

Alonso has been primarily used in European and cup action by Xavi this season, with just five La Liga starts, but his experience is highly valued at the club, within their developing young squad.

