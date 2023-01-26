‘We will see in July’ – Fabrizio Romano gives update on Raphinha’s Barcelona warning

When Barcelona sanctioned a move for Leeds United winger Raphinha, they probably did not imagine that their €58m was going towards what would chiefly be a rotational option.

Yet so far, that has been the case. The Brazilian started off with some promising early showings, in the starting XI, but has gradually lost protagonism in the first team, as Ousmane Dembele outperforms him.

Although he has made some decisive contributions against Getafe and Osasuna, there is no doubt that it has been a disappointing start to life at Camp Nou. Supposedly, Barcelona have also warned him that he must up his game after an underwhelming start.

He was linked with a potential move away from the club, and Caught Offside asked Fabrizio Romano whether there was any chance of that.

“I’m sure Raphinha will do his best to stay at Barcelona,” he remarked in his Daily Briefing.

“He only wanted Barça last summer and he hasn’t changed his mind as of now. His plan is to fight for Barça; then we will see what will happen in July.”

Raphinha so far has four goals and seven assists in 26 appearances. His biggest issue is Ousmane Dembele. Outside of Robert Lewandowski, the Frenchman has been Barcelona’s most dangerous attacker this season. He is also Xavi Hernandez’s personal project, the player he has placed as much trust in as anyone else.