WATCH: Real Madrid progress to Copa del Rey semi-final as Vinicius Jr makes it three

Real Madrid have progressed to the semi-finals of the Copa del Rey, having come from behind to defeat city rivals Atletico Madrid after extra time in a frantic affair at the Santiago Bernabeu.

Alvaro Morata gave Atleti the lead in the first half, as he finished off a beautiful team goal. A delightful ball from Koke over the top was turned across goal by Nahuel Molina, and Morata tapped home from inside the six-yard box. The goal was a special one for Atleti, who seized the initiative against their bitter rivals.

Diego Simeone’s side led for almost an hour, but were pegged back with just five minutes to go. Substitute Rodrygo picked the ball up midway inside the Atleti half, and proceeded to sweep through their defence, before finished beyond Jan Oblak. Much like last round against Villarreal, Carlo Ancelotti’s substitutions played a big role in them getting back in the game.

No more goals in the regulation 90 minutes meant that extra time was required, with both sides in search of a winner. The extra thirty started terribly for Atleti, who had Stefan Savic sent off for a second bookable offence. After being dismissed against Barcelona earlier this month, the Montenegrin defender made it two in the space of a few weeks.

From then on, Atleti were on the back foot, and their resistance held out for just five minutes. Marco Asensio danced into the box, and his cross found its way to Karim Benzema, who volleyed past Oblak.

Atleti were chasing the game from that point, and they were punished again in stopping time at the end of extra time. Vinicius Jr picked the ball up inside his own half, and ran 50 yards into the Atleti box to finish beyond Oblak to make it 3-1.

VINI PUTS THE EXCLAMATION POINT ON THE WIN 😤 pic.twitter.com/2akQvfCuTj — ESPN FC (@ESPNFC) January 26, 2023

It was fitting that Vinicius added the finishing touches to the victory, with the Brazilian having been subject to a horrific display from Atleti fans earlier on Thursday.

Real Madrid have joined Barcelona, Osasuna and Athletic Club in the final four of La Copa, and Ancelotti’s men will harbour strong hopes of another trophy.