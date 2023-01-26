WATCH: Real Madrid lead in extra time against ten man Atletico Madrid

For the second successive Copa del Rey tie, Real Madrid have come from behind to lead against their opponents. Having come from 2-0 down against Villarreal last week, Los Blancos have overturned a deficit against city rivals Atletico Madrid on Thursday night.

Alvaro Morata have given Atleti the lead in the first half, as he finished off a beautiful team goal. Diego Simeone’s side led for almost an hour, but were pegged back when substitute Rodrygo swept through their defence and finished beyond Jan Oblak.

No more goals in the regulation 90 minutes meant that extra time was required, with both sides in search of a winner. The extra thirty started terribly for Atleti, who had Stefan Savic sent off for a second bookable offence.

SAVIC IS SENT OFF AFTER RECEIVING HIS SECOND YELLOW 😳 pic.twitter.com/t7VZfZje2M — ESPN FC (@ESPNFC) January 26, 2023

Real Madrid made them pay, and of course, the goal came from their talisman and captain, Karim Benzema. Marco Asensio’s cross broke to Benzema, who volleyed beyond Oblak to give Real Madrid the lead.

THERE HE IS! BENZEMA SCORES IN EXTRA TIME 🔥 pic.twitter.com/Lpeks8myJU — ESPN FC (@ESPNFC) January 26, 2023

Apareció un 🐱 llamado @Benzema ¡El 𝗥𝗲𝗮𝗹 𝗠𝗮𝗱𝗿𝗶𝗱 le da la vuelta a la eliminatoria y se pone por delante por primera vez en el partido! 🆚 @realmadrid – @Atleti I 2-1 I 105' 📺 @La1_tve 👉 Minuto a minuto: https://t.co/CVx5G0n62c#LaCopaMola I #CopaDelRey pic.twitter.com/bWf3v1hz9V — RFEF (@rfef) January 26, 2023

Real Madrid just need to hold on for a few more minutes, and they will join Barcelona, Osasuna and Athletic Club in the semi-finals of La Copa.