WATCH: Atletico Madrid fans send team off to Real Madrid tie with extravagant display

Atletico Madrid will be hopeful of knocking out bitter city rivals Real Madrid when the two face off in the quarterfinal of the Copa del Rey on Thursday evening.

Diego Simeone’s side will be desperate for success in the competition, with it representing their only realistic opportunity of winning silverware this season. They come into the match on good form, and will be quietly confident of getting a good result.

Derby matches tend to produce a fantastic atmosphere, both before and during the game. Atleti fans made sure to do their best to fire up the squad travelling to the Santiago Bernabeu, and produced an extravagant display which included flares as the team left their hotel.

🔴⚪ Sale el autobús rojiblanco hacia el Santiago Bernabeu acompañado por su afición y decenas de bengalas 🔙 Al salir del hotel varios jugadores agradecieron a los suyos el apoyo@tjcope @partidazocope pic.twitter.com/MHdEYbbjQ4 — Javi Gómez (@JaviGomezCh) January 26, 2023

Atleti fans are not in the good books of many across Spain at the moment, following the sickening incident involving Vinicius Jr this morning, where supporters hung a mannequin depicting the Brazilian from an overpass in the country’s capital city.