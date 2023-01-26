WATCH: Alvaro Morata gives Atletico Madrid shock lead against Real Madrid

Thursday night’s Madrid derby in the Copa del Rey will be an intriguing affair, with both teams desperate to progress to the last four of the competition.

The Copa could be one of five potential trophies for Real Madrid this season, but they will have to do things the hard way if they are to make it through to the semi-finals. Like last round against Villarreal, Los Blancos have conceded first, so another comeback will be required.

A beautiful team move from Atletico Madrid saw captain Koke play a beautiful chipped ball out to the overlapping Nahuel Molina. The World Cup winner squared the ball along Real Madrid’s six-yard box, and Alvaro Morata couldn’t miss.

ATLETICO MADRID TAKE THE EARLY LEAD THROUGH ALVARO MORATA! pic.twitter.com/ERmoRxhOJj — ESPN FC (@ESPNFC) January 26, 2023

It’s the perfect start for Atleti, who will now look to hold on to their lead in typical Diego Simeone-esque style. Carlo Ancelotti will be lamenting more poor defending from his side, who must pick themselves up as they search for an equaliser.