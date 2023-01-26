Vinicius Junior “expects punishments, not statements” following sickening mannequin stunt

Spain has been left shocked following a sickening mannequin incident targeted at Real Madrid’s Vinicius Jr on Thursday morning. A group of Atletico Madrid fans, believed to be part of ultra group Frente Atletico, displayed a banner on an overpass near Los Blancos’ Valdebabas training centre which read “Madrid hates Real”, and a mannequin with a Vinicius shirt on was hung underneath.

Both Real Madrid and Atletico Madrid have condemned the incident, as have the RFEF. The home crowd are intending to pay homage to the Brazilian during the Copa del Rey tie between the two city rivals on Thursday evening.

Despite the displays of support, Vinicius is keen to be action taken, rather that just empty promises. A representative for the player told Reuters, as per Relevo, that those responsible must face repercussions.

“Vinicius Jr is aware of the situation but is completely focused on the game. He will discuss the issue tomorrow with his club and legal staff, but his position remains the same as before: he expects punishment from the authorities, not official statements.”

The incident is the second involving Vinicius and Atletico Madrid fans already this season, after many Atleti supporters were seen singing “Vinicius, you are a monkey” outside the Metropolitano.