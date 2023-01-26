Transfer Insider claims Atletico Madrid are favoured for Sofyan Amrabat

Moroccan midfielder Sofyan Amrabat can perhaps claim to be the breakout star of the World Cup, along with Enzo Fernandez. It is no surprise that he has been linked with a number of moves since.

The Premier League’s money is the obvious destination, with Liverpool and Tottenham Hotspur linked with a move. However transfer expert Anas Bakhkhar of FootMercato has told Empire of the Kop that Atletico Madrid were also on the scene if he were to make a move during the winter window.

“At Foot Mercato we had information that Atletico Madrid were close to signing Amrabat because he was appreciating the sports project in the long-term. He even had the opportunity to talk with Diego Simeone, to talk about the long-term vision of the club.”

Any chance of a deal was scuppered by Atleti’s tight finances though. While Joao Felix and Matheus Cunha have left, both are on loan currently.

“The problem is that Atletico Madrid don’t have money right now to sign him in this window. They will receive €50 million from the sale of Matheus Cunha to Wolves, if he signs after his loan deal but it’s very complicated.”

Bakhkhar went on to reveal that due to Liverpool’s perceived interest in various other midfielders had Amrabat edging towards Atleti over Jurgen Klopp’s team.

“His favourite option this winter was Atletico Madrid, because of the sporting project in the long-term but at the moment, he’s going to stay with Fiorentina.”

It is certainly easy to see the fit into Diego Simeone’s idea of football. Amrabat brings aggression, bite and legs to the midfield, something Simeone would likely be interested in having more of. Perhaps it might help Atletico in the long term though. It is always a risk making an evaluation chiefly off one tournament, and the next six months could help Los Colchoneros evaluate whether Amrabat is worth such a hefty investment.