Spain’s Anti-Violence Commission to convene following sickening Vinicius Junior incident

Many people across Spain woke up in horror on Thursday morning, after a mannequin of Vinicius Jr was seen hanging from an overpass in the country’s capital.

A group of Atletico Madrid fans are believed to be behind the incident, where a banner near Los Blancos’ Valdebabas training centre was also displayed, which read “Madrid hates Real”.

The shocking event was been widely condemned, including by both Real Madrid and Atletico Madrid, who meet on Thursday evening in the Copa del Rey quarterfinal. During the match, the home crowd will pay tribute to their Brazilian superstar.

Vinicius is not interested in empty statements, and wants repercussions handed out to those responsible. He may get that wish, as MD reports that Spain’s Anti-Violence Commission will chair a meeting this coming Monday (30th January) to discuss the incident.

The incident is the second involving Vinicius and Atletico Madrid fans already this season, after many Atleti supporters were seen singing “Vinicius, you are a monkey” outside the Metropolitano.