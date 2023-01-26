Real Mallorca star asks club for departure as Premier League interest looms

Real Mallorca are facing a serious setback in the final days of the transfer window, as one of their key players has asked to leave the club. According to Marca, Kang-In Lee is keen on moving before the end of the window.

The South Korean playmaker has been in fine form this season, forming a strong partnership with striker Vedat Muriqi. So far he has two goals and four assists to his name, but his influence goes far beyond that too.

Manager Javier Aguirre has publicly said that he does not expect anyone to pay his €17m release clause in the final days of January. Yet the player has communicated his frustration that he has not been allowed out the door, with Aston Villa and Newcastle United both linked in recent weeks.

However Los Bermellones had a strong response – there are no offers. Mallorca are unlikely to accept anything less than his release clause as it is.

The 21-year-old has shown signs of delivering on his promise, and even if he stays, this could be a massive blow to Mallorca’s survival hopes. If their chief creator is unhappy at the club, it could forge a crack in the excellent team spirit at Mallorca.