Real Madrid to give homage to Vinicius Junior after outrageous mannequin stunt

Real Madrid are set to pay homage to Vincius Junior this evening ahead of the Madrid derby, in a bid to show their full support for the Brazilian.

A group of Atletico Madrid fans, believed to be part of ultra group Frente Atletico, hung a banner on an overpass reading ‘Madrid hates Real’, but underneath hung a mannequin with a Vinicius shirt on.

“These are repugnant and inadmissible acts that shame society,” read a statement from Atletico Madrid, calling on an end to such actions in a swiftly released statement.

Los Blancos were also quick to call out the actions, releasing their own communication.

“Real Madrid C. F. would like to thank you for the support and expressions of affection received after the regrettable and repugnant act of racism, xenophobia and hatred against our player Vinicius.”

They also asked for retribution against those involved.

“Real Madrid trusts that those who have participated in such a despicable act will be held accountable.”

According to Marca, the Santiago Bernabeu will applaud Vinicius in minute 20 (his shirt number), as a way of showing their support for their star winger.

This is the second lamentable incident involving Vinicius and Atletico Madrid fans this season, after many Colchoneros were seen singing ‘Vinicius, you are a monkey’ outside the Civitas Metropolitano.