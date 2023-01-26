Real Madrid tipped by multiple sources to buy left-back before end of January

Real Madrid have been backed to exercise their option on Rayo Vallecano left-back Fran Garcia before the end of the transfer window, in order to ward of interest from Bayer Leverkusen.

Garcia, 23, has been impressive at Rayo over the last two seasons, earning plenty of admirers, including Xabi Alonso. The Leverkusen boss was keen to sanction a €10m bid for him, activating his release clause.

Los Blancos still own 50% of his rights and can buy him back for €5m. There was talk of a deal between the three clubs which would end up with Real Madrid retaining some of his rights, but it appears they will now look to buy him outright, locking Leverkusen out of the deal. The hierarchy at Real Madrid do not want to lose control of Garcia, as they see him as potentially of value to the first-team.

As per Marca, amongst others, Real Madrid will exercise their buyback clause and sign him outright, before leaving him at Rayo on loan for the rest of the season. Garcia would then become part of the first-team squad next season.

The motorised left-back came through at Real Madrid and has been a fan since he was young. Keen to return to his boyhood club, he only requires some evidence that he is part of their plans in the short to medium-term in order to be convinced.