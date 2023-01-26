Premier League forward recommended to Real Madrid by Ronaldo Nazario

Although he is now club president at La Liga rivals Real Valladolid, Ronaldo Nazario still keeps a keen eye for former employers Real Madrid. The legendary striker donned the famous white jersey between 2002 and 2007, winning four trophies in the process.

Ronaldo was one of the most prolific forwards in history, so he knows a thing or two about quality when he sees it, and in his eyes, Hakim Ziyech is a fantastic player. The 29-year-old was fantastic during his time at Ajax, but has struggled since moving to Chelsea in 2020.

Ronaldo was particularly impressed with Ziyech’s performances for Morocco at the recent World Cup in Qatar, and Fichajes reports that the Brazilian has recommended that Real Madrid make a move for the forward.

Los Blancos already have Rodrygo, Marco Asensio and Federico Valverde who can all cover on the right wing, which is Ziyech’s preferred position, so a move is unlikely to be a high priority.

If they do try for Ziyech, they may face competition for Barcelona, who have also been linked with the winger.