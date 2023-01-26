Predicted XIs Real Madrid-Atletico Madrid: One of Luka Modric or Toni Kroos dropped

Real Madrid take on Atletico Madrid at 21:00 CEST on Thursday evening, as the two face of in a one-legged Copa del Rey quarter-final. It is a match that inspires plenty of intrigue.

Neither of the two sides come into the match in stellar form, although both eased concerns against Athletic Club and Real Valladolid over the weekend.

One of the standouts for Real Madrid in their win over Athletic was Dani Ceballos, and Diario AS say he is in line for a surprise start. The most surprising part being that one of Toni Kroos or Luka Modric will be on the bench as a result, with Eduardo Camavinga in the pivot role.

Otherwise it will be as expected from Carlo Ancelotti, who has David Alaba back from injury, but will not use him from the start in their view. Marca feel he will go with tried and tested, starting Modric, Kroos and Alaba, in place of Dani Ceballos and Antonio Rudiger in turn.

Both Madrid papers coincide in their line-up for Atletico Madrid. With Jose Maria Gimenez just back from injury, Diego Simeone will opt for Mario Hermoso next to Stefan Savic. Marcos Llorente is the major absence through injury, with Angel Correa covering his absence in attack.

(Marca)

Real Madrid: Courtois; Nacho, Militao, Alaba, Mendy; Camavinga, Kroos, Modric; Valverde, Benzema y Vinicius.

Atletico Madrid: Oblak; Molina, Savic, Hermoso, Reinildo; Koke, De Paul, Lemar; Correa, Morata y Griezmann