“Now I’m shooting you” – Sergio Aguero explodes at Zlatan Ibrahimovic following Argentina remarks

Argentina’s celebrations following their World Cup victory at the end of last year riled up many people, who were particularly unimpressed with the actions of goalkeeper Emiliano Martinez.

Former Barcelona and current AC Milan striker Zlatan Ibrahimovic was one of those who was less than pleased by the antics of the La Albiceleste squad, and he criticised them in an interview with Radio France on Wednesday, with the exception of former teammate Lionel Messi.

Sergio Aguero would have likely been a part of Lionel Scaloni’s squad in Qatar had he not been forced to retire in 2021 due to heart problems when at Barcelona. Nevertheless, he did join in with his former teammates’ celebration in Doha, and got the opportunity to life the famous trophy.

Aguero didn’t take too kindly to Ibrahimovic’s remarks, and he fired back in a sensational rant on his Twitch stream, in which he was quick to point out the Swedish striker’s previous transgressions.

“Let’s remember that you also behaved badly, right? I remember that you fought with (Nicolas) Otamendi in a game between (Manchester City) and (Manchester) United. You argued with Pep Guardiola. I imagine that’s why he wanted to sell you from Barcelona.

“You disrespected my teammates. What’s more, maybe you’re also talking to me because I was there. I feel like you shot me and now I’m shooting you. We are world champions, Zlatan, and you want to kill yourself. Messi is the best in the world, I’m sorry.”

It’s safe to say that Aguero didn’t hold back in his response to Ibrahimovic, and with the Swede typically being an outspoken character, a response to the Argentine is highly likely.