Mother of Dani Alves left “devastated” following footballer’s imprisonment

Dani Alves’ imprisonment continues to dominate much of the mainstream media in Spain. The former Barcelona defender has been arrested and charged with sexual assault, in relation to an incident that took place at Sutton nightclub in the Catalonian capital on the 30th of December last year.

Since Alves’ imprisonment last Friday, various details of the case has been leaked to the media, which has placed extra stress on those closest to the investigation. This includes the Brazilian’s family, who have been devastated by the news.

The footballer’s brother, Ney Alves, has been left furious and called the whole situation a conspiracy. The pair’s mother, Lucia Alves, was more sad about the case, and MD report that she was seen to be very emotional when leaving the law firm of her son’s defence team on Thursday.

Lucia told journalists that her son is innocent, and she will be desperate for a happy outcome for her and her family.

Image via Instagram (@danialves)