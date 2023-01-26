Manchester United linked with shock move for Real Betis forward by local sources

Real Betis President Angel Haro said he would consider an offer for Borja Iglesias shortly before the transfer window opened, provided it worked well for the club and the player. So far that offer has not arrived.

That was in response to interest from Atletico Madrid, who were willing to loan Iglesias in with a €20-30m buy option included. Betis required at least €40m though.

Now Estadio Deportivo (via Stretty News) say that they have become aware of that there was enquiry from Manchester United from the impressive Galician forward. It does seem unlikely they would move for him now, having recently brought in Wout Weghorst.

However they were not the only English side expressing their interest. Brighton, Brentford and Fulham have all made Los Verdiblancos conscious that they are admirers of his.

At this late stage in the window, it seems improbable that a team would commit €40m for a 29-year-old. Yet a few of those sides might be tempted to test the resolve of the Betis board, who are dealing with a very tight salary cap currently.