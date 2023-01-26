La Liga target Presnel Kimpembe set to leave PSG following Kylian Mbappe decision

Presnel Kimpembe is one of the few Paris Saint-Germain players who was not signed by the French giants. The defender came through the youth ranks at the club, and has gone on to become a regular member of the squad since his debut in 2014.

With new head coach Christophe Galtier adopting a 3-4-3 system, it appeared that Kimpembe would become a frequent starter. However, injuries have limited him to just eight Ligue 1 appearances this season. Despite this, he is still an important member of Galtier’s squad.

Or so it seemed. Kimpembe had previously been vice-captain to fellow central defender Marquinhos at PSG, but Galtier confirmed this week that Kylian Mbappe had taken over the role, which shocked the French international.

Todofichajes now report that Kimpembe intends to leave PSG in the summer, which has led to several clubs across Europe expressing their interest, with one of those being Atletico Madrid.

Diego Simeone is on the lookout of central defenders, with Felipe likely to leave this month. With PSG favourites said to be the favourites to land another of Atleti’s targets in Milan Skriniar, they may look to sign Kimpembe instead.

Image via Getty