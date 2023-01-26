Barcelona

‘If Barcelona called me, I will go, it’s my club’ – Pep Guardiola defends Mikel Arteta

Former Barcelona manager and iconic captain Pep Guardiola has told the press that he would go back to Barcelona if they were to give him the call – if he was an assistant.

In the lead up to Arsenal’s clash with Manchester City, Guardiola spoke to the press and was asked about Arteta’s departure from his own coaching staff. Guardiola told MD that he completely understood Arteta’s decision.

“When Arteta was my assistant at City, he celebrated all the goals madly except the ones against Arsenal. He loved Arsenal. It’s like my relationship with Barça. If I were an assistant coach and Barca called me, I will go, it’s my club.”

That could be good news for Atletico Madrid. Highly-rated Arsenal coach Carlos Cuesta made his first steps into coaching with Los Colchoneros, and perhaps they might be able to give him a ring some day.

Guardiola has a contract at City until 2025, and with Xavi Hernandez at the helm, it seems unlikely he would head back to Barcelona in the near future. It remains unlikely he return as manager at all, unless the Blaugrana were in desperate trouble.

