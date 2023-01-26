‘If Barcelona called me, I will go, it’s my club’ – Pep Guardiola defends Mikel Arteta

Former Barcelona manager and iconic captain Pep Guardiola has told the press that he would go back to Barcelona if they were to give him the call – if he was an assistant.
In the lead up to Arsenal’s clash with Manchester City, Guardiola spoke to the press and was asked about Arteta’s departure from his own coaching staff. Guardiola told MD that he completely understood Arteta’s decision.
“When Arteta was my assistant at City, he celebrated all the goals madly except the ones against Arsenal. He loved Arsenal. It’s like my relationship with Barça. If I were an assistant coach and Barca called me, I will go, it’s my club.”
That could be good news for Atletico Madrid. Highly-rated Arsenal coach Carlos Cuesta made his first steps into coaching with Los Colchoneros, and perhaps they might be able to give him a ring some day.
Guardiola has a contract at City until 2025, and with Xavi Hernandez at the helm, it seems unlikely he would head back to Barcelona in the near future. It remains unlikely he return as manager at all, unless the Blaugrana were in desperate trouble.
This clown wont come back to barcELona as it would expose him as a fraud – his trophies are solely attributed to messi and everyone knows it.
12 seasons without CL trophy despite coaching a red hot Bayern who destroyed barcELona year before he came with 7-1 aggregate only to lose 1-4 to Real with him and his braindead coaching decisions.
Dont even get me started on his failures with City who practically have unlimited funds. Still no CL title.
Most overrated coach ever. Mourinho won CL with arguably the poorest club in CLs history and this charlatan cant win with richest.
Iam sure your children will never respect you because you can never be just with them. You have the attributes of a Pharaoh and the thinking of a Judas
You are far too kind – he can only aspire to those shortcomings.
Ill take your lack of “well thought” out argument as a cry of frustration that you couldnt think of a better one, because lets face it, bald fuque isnt giving you any material to work with.
Maybe in your world he has achieved something remarkable post messi but in this well….
Disprove me.
Raising children ethics is a topic you will never have to ponder.
Bitter or what!
Having two brains stops the one you have now from you from being lonely. Try it.
You sound like an expert on matter.
Ill take your word for it.
Iam sure your children will never respect you because you can never be just with them. You have the attributes of a Pharaoh and the thinking of a Judas
Bitter or what!
To a limp wristed mind, citing facts can be perceived as an act of aggression.
Its ok bud, grab a teddy bear in your safespace and it will all feel better.
Naturally, you will still have to deal with fact that he hasnt won anyrhing remarkable with 1,5 BILLION investment post messi but thats something youll have to work out with your shrink.
You guys should go and look up a certain Brian Clough. No prima doners in his team but a team who gave their manager 100%. No fancy backers to splurge £s on whoever they wanted and against the odds he won the equivalent of the Champions League twice!!
I know all about Clough – I am a big fan of ancient history.
Loving all this angst about Pep from nobodies.
Truth has the best effect on nobody fanboys.
You would respond with facts if you could but we all know that isnt possible.
No doners, prima or otherwise, and a very different period.