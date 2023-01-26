Gerard Pique publishes blunt response to Shakira heat on Instagram

Gerard Pique and Shakira look set to continue their very public separation, as the two continue to put out content for the masses.

Shakira was recently seen wearing a jumper from her balcony with lyrics to her latest diss track aimed at Pique, reading ‘Las mujeres ya no lloran, las mujeres facturan’ – [Women don’t cry anymore, women earn].

There can be no argument on that front either, with Shakira’s collaboration with Bizarrap reaching 200m streams recently, breaking records for its popularity.

❗| Gerard Piqué on Instagram: pic.twitter.com/Uph6wFgM6J — Managing Barça (@ManagingBarca) January 25, 2023

Meanwhile Pique has taken those lyrics in good humour, driving a Twingo and wearing a Casio watch, both of which Shakira used to refer to his mistress in the negative sense.

Pique is thought to have been unfaithful to Shakira with 23-year-old Clara Chia, who was referenced in the song by name. Following Shakira’s wardrobe stunt, Pique’s response was simply to post a picture of himself with Chia, without a caption.

It is the first time he has publicly acknowledged their relationship, despite rumours claiming that the pair had split up after Shakira’s song.

Pique left Barcelona in November with the ominous words stating that he would be back, but it won’t be for a while with all he has going on currently.