Dani Alves sharing prison cell with ‘Coutinho’ in Barcelona

Former Barcelona and Sevilla defender Dani Alves continues to dominate the headlines in Spain as a steady trickle of details leak to the press. The right-back is accused of sexual assault for an incident on the 30th of December, and has been placed in custody without bail until his trial is resolved.

Various of his family members have come out in support of Alves, with his brother Ney describing the entire thing as a conspiracy. Meanwhile details of the incident have also been constantly fed to the media. Marca quoted the victim’s lawyer, who detailed that the woman in question is receiving anti-trauma therapy and has been prescribed sleeping pills too.

Meanwhile Alves was moved to a different, smaller prison in the Barcelona area, as concerns were raised both about his security and his health. According to El Periodico, there is serious concern about his mental state and thus he is under close observation. Their information also suggests that Alves is sharing a cell with another Brazilian by the name of Coutinho, curiously eponymous with his former Barcelona teammate of course.

There has been no date set for the trial yet. As has been seen with former Barcelona President Sandro Rosell, preventative prison can last for years, after he spent two and a half years in jail awaiting the resolution of his case.