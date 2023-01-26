Carlo Ancelotti tells head scout at Real Madrid to look for new goalkeeper

Real Madrid are on the hunt for a new goalkeeper, after Carlo Ancelotti made it clear he was not a fan of one of their options.

The Italian manager has does not trust current back-up option Andriy Lunin, and has asked Head Scout Juni Calafat to pursue someone else in the position for the summer according to Relevo.

The Ukrainian international has made 7 appearances for Los Blancos this season, condeding 4 goals and keeping 3 clean sheets, which are on average far better than Thibaut Courtois this season.

Lunin has spent several seasons on loan, looking for minutes, but had returned to the club to back up the Belgian shot-stopper. However he was dropped against Villarreal last week in the Copa del Rey, a major blow to his confidence and development. He expected to start, but will likely be dropped again for the Madrid derby.

At just 23 years of age, he already has 9 caps for Ukraine and Lunin, as well as his colleagues, was under the impression that he was doing a good job when he was asked to fill in this season, but Ancelotti does not see it the same way.

The Italian believes he could have done more on two of the goals Lunin conceded and more pertinently, does not see what he asks for from the youngster in terms of playing out from the back.

Last summer, there were heavy links to Napoli goalkeeper David Ospina, but a move never transpired. Perhaps the Colombian may have another opportunity to move to Madrid this summer.

Image via Oscar J. Barroso