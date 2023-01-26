Carlo Ancelotti praises Vinicius Jr after Brazilian ends difficult day with Madrid derby goal

Real Madrid are still on track for a famous quintet, having seen off city rivals Atletico Madrid in their quarterfinal tie of the Copa del Rey.

Real Madrid had to battle to see off their bitter rivals, having fallen behind early on to Alvaro Morata’s close-range strike. However, they responded in typical fashion, and goals from Rodrygo, Karim Benzema and Vinicius Jr ensured that it would be the white side of Madrid that progressed to the final four of La Copa.

Los Blancos have ensured at least another two games this season with progression, and the matches are beginning to pile up. Already without David Alaba, Aurelien Tchouameni, Dani Carvajal and Lucas Vazquez due to injury, Ferland Mendy had to be replaced in the opening period after picking up a knock.

Despite the unfortunate circumstances, head coach Carlo Ancelotti insisted that his squad just need to carry on winning football matches.

“It’s a very demanding season. It is too much, but it is what it is. We have to fight, suffer. We have injuries ourselves, so do all the teams. We can’t do anything, we have to play and nothing else.”

Vinicius has had a rather difficult day, having been subjected to a horrific display from Atleti fans earlier on Thursday. However, he ended it in the best possible way by grabbing Real Madrid’s third deep into extra time. Ancelotti was very pleased with the professionalism shown by his Brazilian superstar.

“Vinicius, as usual, has focused on the game, and he was wanting to play. What has happened is very unfortunate, but it is behind us now.”

Real Madrid have now won their last three matches on the bounce, and certainly seem to have returned to form, having suffered a blip at the start of the month.