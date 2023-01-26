Brazilian wonderkid “will wait” for Barcelona move

Barcelona appear to be changed their recruitment focus, with more emphasis being placed on the South American market. Lucas Roman has already been signed this month, and they are rumoured to be looking at a few more teenage talents from the continent.

One of those is Vitor Roque, who plays for his native club Athletico Paranaense. The forward has already established himself in their first team, despite being just 17, and is considered to be one of the most exciting prospects in the country.

Barca are well aware of Roque’s talents, and are reportedly willing to make a move for the forward, who would likely cost in excess of €25m. However, Barca’s financial situation means that a move is more likely to be made in the summer.

Sport report that Roque will wait for Barca, even if an offer doesn’t arrive until the end of the Spanish football season. This is good news for the Blaugrana, who could be set to land one of South America’s brightest stars.