Brazilian La Liga starlet turns down Premier League move

Real Betis are chasing down the Champions League places in La Liga. Manuel Pellegrini’s side currently sit on sixth place, three points ahead Atletico Madrid in fourth, albeit with a game in hand.

Los Verdiblancos will be desperate to secure a top four place, and reach the highest competition in European club football. They have had a fairly good season up to now, but less successive defeats in all competitions could threaten to slow their progress down.

Pellegrini will be keen to hold on to his key players for the remainder of this season at least. One that has been linked with a move away is winger Luiz Henrique, who has impressed since his move to Andalusia last summer.

The 22-year-old is becoming one of Pellegrini’s most important players, and will be hopeful that the Brazilian can continue his good form. His standout performances have attracted interest, most notably from Unai Emery’s Aston Villa.

Unfortunately of the Villains, Henrique is likely to reject any approach from the Premier League side this month, according to Fichajes, as he aims to help his side achieve their European ambitions.

Henrique is valued at Betis by his release clause, which is €100m. This figure could well put off other suitors, which include Newcastle United and Napoli.