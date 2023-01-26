Barcelona set date for Ousmane Dembele contract renewal

Ousmane Dembele has turned his Barcelona career around this season. A combination of injuries and personal issues meant that his time in Catalonia has been underwhelming at best since his move from Borussia Dortmund in 2017 for an total fee of €145m.

Head coach Xavi Hernandez has helped the forward revitalise his ailing career in Catalonia, and the Barca legend has been delighted with his player’s form this season. There were doubts that Dembele would remain at Barca last summer, with his contract expiring at the end of the previous season. However, Xavi convinced him to re-sign, and the team has reaped the rewards since.

Dembele signed a two-year deal last summer, meaning that his current contract expires at the end of next season. With just a €50m release clause in his deal, he could be bought on the cheap, and Barca are desperate to keep one of their star players around.

Sport report that Barca will open talks with Dembele over a contract extension next month. The club are desperate to tie him down before he enters the final year of his deal, and the player is also keen to stay at the La Liga leaders.