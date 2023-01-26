Barcelona seriously considering another economic lever as wage bill weighs heavy

Barcelona are pondering another economic lever as their attempts to register Gavi’s new deal remain unsuccessful.

The Blaugrana have agreed new contracts for Ronald Araujo and Gavi, with new deals for Inaki Pena and Alejandro Balde expected soon, but are unable to register these deals with La Liga due to their salary limit.

Exiting the Champions League at the group stage was an unexpected financial blow, that has caused them no end of trouble. Despite multiple attempts to add income and shift money around, the Blaugrana have not convinced La Liga to allow them to register Gavi.

That is the club’s main priority in terms of finances and transfers. While there is little concern that Gavi or Araujo will renege on their agreements, President Joan Laporta does not want to take unnecessary risks.

The upshot is, according to RAC1 via Sport, that the Blaugrana will consider selling off more of their assets to give them more income and thus more space in their salary limit. While La Liga rules are set to limit the degree to which this sort of deal can influence a salary limit to just 5% of the income, that rule will only apply from the summer.

In this case, Barca TV would be the asset in question. Currently their dedicated television channel makes a loss, and it would be another route to quick money.

Laporta already has permission from club members to sell off 49.9% of Barcelona Licensing and Merchandising, but it has been seen as a last resort by the board until this point. Economic Vice-President Eduard Romeu and Laporta have been quoted as saying that Barcelona are out of intensive care in terms of their finances, but it appears that breathing is difficult.