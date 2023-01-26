Barcelona loan star turns on the style to send Osasuna into Copa del Rey semi-finals

Barcelona have an abundance of attacking talent this season, so much so that they were comfortable sending talented winger Ez Abde on loan to Osasuna.

The Moroccan international, who played against Spain in their Round of 16 victory, has been in and out of the side for Los Rojillo, but generally earning decent reviews for his dribbling and the danger he creates for the opposition.

However on Wednesday night he secured his spot as a fan favourite at El Sadar, with an excellent goal that send Osasuna flying into the semi-finals of the Copa del Rey.

His goal came in extra time, having come off the bench in the 69th minute. As well as the winner, Abde also had an excellent chipped effort disallowed for a foul in the build-up, finding the empty Sevilla net.

Abde’s goal meant a first semi-final appearance in 18 years for Osasuna, who are focused on a good cup run this year. He may well come up against his parent club in the final four.

Barcelona may look to bring Abde back into the first-team dynamics next season, as they try to cut costs to focus on other areas of the squad.