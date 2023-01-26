Analysis: Is Mohamed Salah needed at Real Madrid?

Real Madrid are aiming for an unprecedented 15th Champions League title this season, as Carlo Ancelotti’s side aim to defend the crown that they won against Liverpool last year.

Real Madrid were drawn as a first seed having topped their group, and were paired with The Reds again, this time in the last 16 of the competition. Ancelotti’s men will have the opportunity to knock out one of their rivals for the trophy at the earliest opportunity.

Jurgen Klopp’s side boast a plethora of talent, but their talisman in attack is undoubtedly Mohamed Salah. The Egyptian has has a roaring success at Anfield such his move from AS Roma in 2017, and has amassed 125 Premier League goals at better than a goal every two games.

However, he has been quiet so far this season by his standards, with just seven goals and four assists. Nevertheless, he has undoubted quality, and Real Madrid will have to contain him when they face off over two legs.

Real Madrid particularly know about Salah’s quality, so much so that they are interested in signing the 30-year-old, according to El Nacional (as per Football365). Salah are reportedly fallen out with Klopp on Merseyside, and will push for a move away in the summer, and the reigning European champions are alert to the situation.

However, is Salah needed at Real Madrid? Firstly, one massive sticking point for Los Blancos will be the price, as Liverpool are likely to demand a hefty fee for Salah, especially since his current contract at Anfield still has another two-and-a-half years to run. Especially with both clubs targeting a move for Jude Bellingham, it would be crazy for Real Madrid to give Liverpool a huge sum in order to steal the Englishman away.

Secondly, the signing of Salah fails to fit into Real Madrid’s new transfer policy, which focuses on buying younger talent, like Bellingham, and helping them to develop into some of the best players in the world. Having seen the likes of Eden Hazard fail miserably in the Spanish capital, Real Madrid wouldn’t want a repeat with someone like Salah. The Egyptian is 30, so he’s hardly old, and Los Blancos typically tend to target players aged 25 or younger if they are spending big.

Salah’s natural position at Liverpool has been right wing, although he has played as a central striker on occasion for Klopp. With Real Madrid already possessing Rodrygo, Federico Valverde and Marco Asensio, it’s not a position that is needed, especially when the former two are likely to be first team players for many years to come.

In short, a move for Salah would make almost no sense for Real Madrid, unless he is being lined up as a striker replacement for the aging Karim Benzema. Even then, the finances are unlikely to suit Los Blancos, who would be better spent investing in a position that requires treatment, such as right back.