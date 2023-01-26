AFC Bournemouth “stop” La Liga star’s medical due to injury concerns

Premier League side AFC Bournemouth will be desperate for a good January transfer window, as they seek survival on their return to the top flight. Gary O’Neil’s side sit 18th in the standings, with just goal difference keeping them behind Julen Lopetegui’s Wolves.

The Cherries have seemingly won the race to sign Villarreal striker Nicolas Jackson. The Senegalese international has struggled for starts under Quique Setien this season, and the Yellow Submarine have allowed him to leave this month, with the fee reported to be €23m.

Jackson is currently in England completing medical tests, which must be passed before a deal can be finalised. However, MD report that Bournemouth have called a halt to his examinations, amid fears that the forward is struggling with a hamstring injury.

Jackson has missed such of Villarreal’s matches in January with said injury, and it appears that he is still having issues with the problem. Both club and player will be desperate for the injury to subside so that the tests can be completed, and Jackson can be unveiled.

Having already let Arnaut Danjuma go on loan to Tottenham Hotspur last week, Jackson would have been the second attacker in as many days to depart Villarreal. Ayoze Perez has been lined up as a replacement, but it remains to be seen whether that deal will be put on hold until Jackson’s situation has been cleared up.