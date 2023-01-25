World Cup winner set to depart Sevilla in January

Sevilla are set for a massive second half of the season. Last weekend’s victory over Cadiz was crucial, and saw them move outside the relegation zone.

The Andalusian club have had a disastrous La Liga campaign so far. Despite Ivan Rakitic’s last winner on Saturday, they sit just one point ahead of 18th-placed Real Valladolid, and are very much in a relegation battle.

There is likely to be some turnover in the final week of the winter transfer window, with incomings and outgoings expected. One player that could leave is Papu Gomez, who recently won the World Cup with Argentina last month.

According to TyC Sports journalist Cesar Luis Merlo, Sevilla have entered into negotiations with Brazilian side Vasco da Gama over the sale of Gomez, who have struggled for form during the first half of the season.

Gomez is reportedly open to a return to South America, and his departure would allow Sevilla to get a big wage off their books. However, he will need to be replaced by director of football Monchi. One player that could come in is Bryan Gil, who is willing to be let go by Tottenham Hotspur.